Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 2

CITY OF BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Burlington Fire Station, 165 W. Washington St.; will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CITY OF BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.; will enter into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 3 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

