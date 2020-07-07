Meetings for Tuesday, July 7

Meetings scheduled
for Tuesday, July 7
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09, Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640, Password: 441655, Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session.
