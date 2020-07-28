Meetings for Tuesday, July 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 28

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for meeting access you may call 1-844-992-4726 with access code 126-135-6445, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, access via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 342 5585.

STURTEVANT COMMITTEE MEETINGS: 6 p.m., Village Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 853 788 45#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0