Meetings for Tuesday, July 21

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 21

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for virtual access call 844-992-4726 with access code 126-396-8871.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for virtual access call 844-992-4726 with access code 126-396-8871, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, for virtual access you may view the meeting on Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or call in at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 888 8987.

RACINE COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE: 9:45 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://uwextension.zoom.us/j/92892965292?pwd=VW9tUW5mWFhwb2t5Uk52cEFDUFRaUT09 with meeting ID 928 9296 5292 and password 739577, by one tap phone +13126266799,,92892965292#, or dial by your location with +1 312 626 6799 and meeting ID 928 9296 5292, find your number local number at https://uwextension.zoom.us/u/aJVVAT9me.