Meetings for Tuesday, July 21

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 21
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for virtual access call 844-992-4726 with access code 126-396-8871.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for virtual access call 844-992-4726 with access code 126-396-8871, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, for virtual access you may view the meeting on Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or call in at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 888 8987.
RACINE COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE: 9:45 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://uwextension.zoom.us/j/92892965292?pwd=VW9tUW5mWFhwb2t5Uk52cEFDUFRaUT09 with meeting ID 928 9296 5292 and password 739577, by one tap phone +13126266799,,92892965292#, or dial by your location with +1 312 626 6799 and meeting ID 928 9296 5292, find your number local number at https://uwextension.zoom.us/u/aJVVAT9me.
RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via video by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e28aef214c065b560b2a36fc3025866f4 and enterign password government, join via audio by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 542 4124.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Sturtevant Municipal Court, 2801 89th St.; will go into a closed session.
UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 969 186 592#.
