Meetings for Tuesday, July 20

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and Password: 441655 or Telephone Dial: US: (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling US: +19292056099,,95182792480#,,,,*370068# or +13017158592,,95182792480#,,,,*370068# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 951 8279 2480 and Passcode: 370068.