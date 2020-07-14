Meetings for Tuesday, July 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 14

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, webinar link is https://zoom.us/join with ID 890 3946 1745 and password 441655, via phone call (312) 626-6799 with ID 890 3946 1745 and password 441655.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, join with Google Meet at meet.google.com/nxg-fpkv-utk or by phone by calling +1 559-528-8385 with pin 856 931 597#.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, listen to meeting via phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 126 059 5821 and password 53398777.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, for access go to http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 198 5910.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., virtual meeting, access by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5550329e31f0d33a4e39a0cf82b97d78 with password meetme or by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 383 9503.