Meetings for Tuesday, July 14

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 14
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, webinar link is https://zoom.us/join with ID 890 3946 1745 and password 441655, via phone call (312) 626-6799 with ID 890 3946 1745 and password 441655.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, join with Google Meet at meet.google.com/nxg-fpkv-utk or by phone by calling +1 559-528-8385 with pin 856 931 597#.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, listen to meeting via phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 126 059 5821 and password 53398777.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, for access go to http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 198 5910.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., virtual meeting, access by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5550329e31f0d33a4e39a0cf82b97d78 with password meetme or by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 383 9503.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5550329e31f0d33a4e39a0cf82b97d78 with password meetme, via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/RacineCounty, or by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 383 9503.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE BOARD OF REVIEW: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., first-floor community room. Call-in option: (414) 414-323-1463; conference ID: 555 654 461#.
WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., teleconference, visit www.waterfordwi.org for more info, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!