Meetings for Tuesday, July 13

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency. BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or Phone: (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/7935858782?pwd=M00xRnB1YllVN1JQczlTSU9XdnhEQT09 or Zoom Call-In Number: 1 (312) 626-6799 with Meeting ID: 793 585 8782 and Passcode: 490540.