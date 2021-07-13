 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, July 13
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, July 13

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, July 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency. BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or Phone: (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/7935858782?pwd=M00xRnB1YllVN1JQczlTSU9XdnhEQT09 or Zoom Call-In Number: 1 (312) 626-6799 with Meeting ID: 793 585 8782 and Passcode: 490540.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/93682664092?pwd=R2xYZllubVJjZUVoRVhtSFQ5R0RjZz09 with Passcode: 173573, at iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,93682664092#,,,,*173573# or +13017158592,,93682664092#,,,,*173573# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 936 8266 4092 and Passcode: 173573.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1436 with conference ID 771-733-130#.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

