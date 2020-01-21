Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 21
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 21

Meetings Scheduled

for Tuesday, Jan. 21

LAKESHORE LIBRARY SYSTEM BOARD: 6:30 p.m., 2nd Floor, Suite 600, LLS Office, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Rochester.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Room B144, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Office, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY APPEALS BOARD: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Yorkville Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

