Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 7

Meetings Scheduled
for Tuesday, Jan. 7
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., closed session.
STURTEVANT FINANCE & BUDGETARY COMMITTEE: To follow the Committee of the Whole, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.