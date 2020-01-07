Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 7

Meetings Scheduled

for Tuesday, Jan. 7

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., closed session.

STURTEVANT FINANCE & BUDGETARY COMMITTEE: To follow the Committee of the Whole, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

