Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 26

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE PLANNING HERITAGE AND DESIGN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 807 5543.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 780 4495.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 938 3827.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by dialing 1-872-240-3212 with access code 588-411-477.

UNION GROVE POLICE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in at 414-323-1463 with access code 751 094 134#.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0