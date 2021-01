Meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 19

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with webinar ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799.

DOVER #1 SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 7 p.m., School Library, 4101 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 877-309-2073 with access code 901-778-525 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 104 1094.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by dialing 1-872-240-3212 with access code 583-113-773.