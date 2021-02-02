Meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 2

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with Webinar ID: 837-4237-0640 and password: 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number: 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code: 890 0902 7386, via one-touch telephone: tel: +13126266799,, 89009027386# or via internet: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89009027386, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 255 7191.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-872-240-3212 with access code 583-113-773.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0