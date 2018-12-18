Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following committee of the whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 3:45 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

