Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: immediately following committee of the whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 3:45 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
