Meetings for Tuesday, Dec. 17

Meetings Scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, Police department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARINGS: 6:30 p.m., Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Conference room behind County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session.