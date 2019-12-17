Meetings for Tuesday, Dec. 17

Meetings Scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, Police department, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARINGS: 6:30 p.m., Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Conference room behind County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
WIND POINT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Yorkville Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.