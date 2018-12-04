Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 4
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: immediately following committee of the whole, Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St. The council will adjourn to closed session.
MOUNT PLEASANT FINANCE/LEGAL/LICENSE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND PUBLIC WORKS, PARKS AND FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY AND LEGAL COMMITTEE: immediately following village board, closed session, Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
