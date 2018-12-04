Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 4

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: immediately following committee of the whole, Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St. The council will adjourn to closed session.

MOUNT PLEASANT FINANCE/LEGAL/LICENSE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND PUBLIC WORKS, PARKS AND FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY AND LEGAL COMMITTEE: immediately following village board, closed session, Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

