Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT CONTINUAL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE PERSONNEL AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., closed session, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
