Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT CONTINUAL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE PERSONNEL AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., closed session, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

