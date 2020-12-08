 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, Dec. 8
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Dec. 8

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 126 790 8336 and password 93875639.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 736 9678.

