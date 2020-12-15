Meetings for Tuesday, Dec. 15

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

DOVER FIRE AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 523 7536.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

