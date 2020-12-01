Meetings for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, webinar link https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with webinar ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 105 1368.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 825 8580.

