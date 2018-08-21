Meetings scheduled for
Tuesday, Aug. 21
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM JOINT PERSONNEL AND FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., closed session, Suite 600, Library System Offices, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Waterford.
MOUNT PLEASANT FINANCE/LEGAL/LICENSE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., Room 207A, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASS: 9 a.m., County Clerk’s Office, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
