Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 4
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with webinar ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, telephone dial (312) 626-6799.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., first floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

