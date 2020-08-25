Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via webinar link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89567896096, join via call at +1 312 626 6799 with meeting ID 895 6789 6096.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., for virtual access call 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 044 5012.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 949 732 553#.

