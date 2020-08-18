Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, telephone dial is (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM JOINT PERSONNEL AND FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or by calling 1-(872)-240-3311 with access code 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for meeting access you may call 844-992-4726 with access code 126 787 8610.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for meeting access you may call 844-992-4726 with access code 126 787 8610.