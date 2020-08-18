Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 18

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON COMMON COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09 with ID 837-4237-0640 and password 441655, telephone dial is (312) 626-6799, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM JOINT PERSONNEL AND FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or by calling 1-(872)-240-3311 with access code 151-066-053, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for meeting access you may call 844-992-4726 with access code 126 787 8610.
RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., for meeting access you may call 844-992-4726 with access code 126 787 8610.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, join via phone by dialing 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132-229-5747.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASS: 9 a.m., First Floor Conference Room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
UNION GROVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 764 072 18#.
UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Begin in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. in the District Board Room and reconvene into an open session at 6 p.m. in the Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
