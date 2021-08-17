Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 17

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling US: +13126266799,,85852438967#,,,,*089583# or +19292056099,,85852438967#,,,,*089583# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 with Webinar ID: 858 5243 8967 and Passcode: 089583.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, register to speak at public comment please register at the link below by 6:00PM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021: https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pa6Vf4Q9TNeLrwdI8sCiNg, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0