Meetings for Tuesday, Aug. 10
MEETINGS

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join at https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or call (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/7935858782?pwd=M00xRnB1YllVN1JQczlTSU9XdnhEQT09 or Zoom Call-In Number: 1 (312) 626-6799 with Meeting ID: 793 585 8782 and Passcode: 490540.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/88502711611?pwd=ZnZvUzlVV0s2cjZ0KzlFRCtZMnk2dz09 with Passcode: 889701, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,88502711611#,,,,*889701# or +13017158592,,88502711611#,,,,*889701# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 885 0271 1611 and Passcode: 889701.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

