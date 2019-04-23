Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 23

DOVER STORMWATER UTILITY DISTRICT COMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

MOUNT PLEASANT ZONING PUBLIC HEARINGS: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Public Works Conference Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE CONTINUAL COMMITTEE MEETINGS: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

