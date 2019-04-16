Meetings scheduled
for Tuesday, April 16
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: Organizational meeting, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, police station, 224 E. Jefferson St.
DOVER ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.
RACINE SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 2 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: Organizational meeting, 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., conference room behind County Board chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: Organizational meeting, 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: Oath of office, 4:30 p.m., Board Room (Mygatts Room), Administrative Services Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
WATERFORD ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.