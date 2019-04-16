Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled

for Tuesday, April 16

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: Organizational meeting, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, police station, 224 E. Jefferson St.

DOVER ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

RACINE SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 2 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: Organizational meeting, 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., conference room behind County Board chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: Organizational meeting, 5:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: Oath of office, 4:30 p.m., Board Room (Mygatts Room), Administrative Services Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

WATERFORD ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

