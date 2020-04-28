Meetings for Tuesday, April 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 28

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 414 441 1455, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,4144411455#, access via internet is https://zoom.us/j/4144411455, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE MEETING: 4:30 p.m., register in advance through https://uwextension.zoom.us/metting/register/tJUvdO6qpjwsE9zDjHMAyVr4So9NDU8OaNYu, after registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting, if you do not receive a confirmation email, contact Pam Larson at pamela.larson@wisc.edu or at 262-767-2960.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., the meeting will be held via phone conferencing, you can dial in using (872) 240-3212 and use access code 583-113-773, you can also join in through https://www.gotomeet.me/VaillageofSturtevant/village-of-sturtevant-board-meeting, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

