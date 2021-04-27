Meetings for Tuesday, April 27

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD : 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/98646437107?pwd=RWZkT1lnT1lCVFRGQTJaOTR3YU5CUT09 with Passcode: 684592, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,98646437107#,,,,*684592# or +13017158592,,98646437107#,,,,*684592# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 986 4643 7107 and Passcode: 684592.