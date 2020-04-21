Meetings for Tuesday, April 21

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 21
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To watch or listen to the meeting, log on to the link provided or dial in with the following phone number. You may need to create a Zoom account if you access the meeting online. us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09; Password: 441655; Webinar ID: 837 4237 0640; Telephone: 312-626-6799.
DOVER ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: 7 p.m. Will be held online utilizing the Zoom computer program due to the COVID19 situation. Meeting No. 810-369-121
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: Regular meeting, 8:00 a.m. Virtual meeting; dial-in number: 1-312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 592 196 4549
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM: 6:30 p.m. Meeting connection information: ggogle.com/hbj-yfzy-cbw; phone-in: 1-475-222-3392, PIN: 399 053 192#
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Meeting to be held virtually.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 5:30 p.m. Pursuant to the county executive’s administrative order dated March 26, this meeting is being held via phone conferencing and no personal gathering will take place. The call in phone number and meeting passcode are: 414-455-2762; Passcode: 858-648-9977
STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY AND LEGAL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. Closed meeting to discuss personnel matters.
TOWN OF WATERFORD ANNUAL MEETING: 5 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting online at: us04web.zoom.us/j/79149728935?pwd=V0NMZ3JkWTNLTWRjT0FBQkh3S3hrdz09; Meeting ID: 791 4972 8935; Password: 022823
WIND POINT PERSONNEL, FINANCE AND INSURANCE COMMITTEE: 10:30 a.m., village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use WebEx to phone in and listen. Web Ex Meeting Link: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=m93db0ed9a77ac5e37851eac535978c8d; Password: f2PgGMbi58N
