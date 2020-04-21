Meetings for Tuesday, April 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 21

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To watch or listen to the meeting, log on to the link provided or dial in with the following phone number. You may need to create a Zoom account if you access the meeting online. us02web.zoom.us/s/83742370640?pwd=MVVaZHgwNXVWaHdIdDBnTEIxUFIyQT09; Password: 441655; Webinar ID: 837 4237 0640; Telephone: 312-626-6799.

DOVER ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: 7 p.m. Will be held online utilizing the Zoom computer program due to the COVID19 situation. Meeting No. 810-369-121

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: Regular meeting, 8:00 a.m. Virtual meeting; dial-in number: 1-312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 592 196 4549

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM: 6:30 p.m. Meeting connection information: ggogle.com/hbj-yfzy-cbw; phone-in: 1-475-222-3392, PIN: 399 053 192#

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Meeting to be held virtually.