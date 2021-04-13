 Skip to main content
Meetings for Tuesday, April 13
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, April 13

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 13

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/join with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655 or by calling (312) 626-6799 with Webinar ID: 821 2784 4977 and Password: 441655.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF HEALTH: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-408-418-9388 with Access Code: 182 967 4362 and Password: 33733773.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 984 8009 5790 and Passcode: 043835.

RACINE PUBLIC WORKS AND SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://zoom.us/j/98230929235?pwd=VVRwUGFLNlFzZUVTZFAxbFluSUVuQT09 with Passcode: 162405, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,98230929235#,,,,*162405# or +13017158592,,98230929235#,,,,*162405# or via Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 982 3092 9235 and Passcode: 162405.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

