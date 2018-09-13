Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 13
BURLINGTON HOUSING AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Riverview Manor, 580 Madison St.
ELMWOOD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT REVIEW BOARD ANNUAL MEETING: 5 p.m., B109 Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Room B114, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 3:30 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., closed session, Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 3:30 p.m., Training Room, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant.
STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St. Will convene in closed session and then reconvene to open session.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE RECREATION AND PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
