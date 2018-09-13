Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 13

BURLINGTON HOUSING AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Riverview Manor, 580 Madison St.

ELMWOOD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT REVIEW BOARD ANNUAL MEETING: 5 p.m., B109 Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Room B114, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 3:30 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., closed session, Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 3:30 p.m., Training Room, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St. Will convene in closed session and then reconvene to open session.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE RECREATION AND PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

