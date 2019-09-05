RACINE DOWNTOWN AREA DESIGN REVIEW: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
WIND POINT PUBLIC WORKS AND UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
