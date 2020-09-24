Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 24

Thursday, Sept. 24Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81279979284?pwd=UTZEaWc2ekVyOFBTdXRKZElNVkNUQT09 with passcode 441655 and webinar ID 812 7997 9284 or by calling (312) 626-6799.
BURLINGTON AIRPORT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Burlington Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 703 Airport Drive.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 881 9121 9178, join via one-touch telephone at tel: +13126266799,, 88191219178#, join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88191219178.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Leider Park, 8th Ave. and High St.
