Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 24

Thursday, Sept. 24 Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION : 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81279979284?pwd=UTZEaWc2ekVyOFBTdXRKZElNVkNUQT09 with passcode 441655 and webinar ID 812 7997 9284 or by calling (312) 626-6799.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 881 9121 9178, join via one-touch telephone at tel: +13126266799,, 88191219178#, join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88191219178.