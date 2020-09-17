Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 17**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 9:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; maximum number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required.
CALEDONIA JOINT SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; maximum number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 853 6358 5351, join via one-touch telephone at tel:+13126266799,, 85363585351#, join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85363585351, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 995 2044 1688.
MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 6:15 p.m., HARC Office, 837 Main St.
