 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 10
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 874 4119. 

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News