Meetings for Thursday, Sept. 10

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 874 4119.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
