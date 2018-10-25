Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings for Thursday, Oct. 25

CALEDONIA/MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT PARKS COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Park Hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: 4:45 p.m., Conference Room A, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

