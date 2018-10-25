Meetings for Thursday, Oct. 25
CALEDONIA/MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT PARKS COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Park Hall, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: 4:45 p.m., Conference Room A, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
