Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17
BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
UNION GROVE PARK UPGRADE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
