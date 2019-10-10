Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10
BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.
ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Taylor Complex, Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall Room 307, 730 Washington Ave.
WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
