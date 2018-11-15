Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15
CALEDONIA DOUGLAS AVENUE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION: 10:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., Quad Rooms R102/R104, Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.
MOUNT PLEASANT PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., 10005 Northwestern Ave.
RACINE COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 6:15 p.m., 837 Main St.
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Library 75 Seventh St.
ROCHESTER HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.