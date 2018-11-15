Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15

CALEDONIA DOUGLAS AVENUE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION: 10:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., Quad Rooms R102/R104, Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., 10005 Northwestern Ave.

RACINE COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 6:15 p.m., 837 Main St.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Library 75 Seventh St.

ROCHESTER HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments