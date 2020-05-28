Meetings for Thursday, May 28

Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION : 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81747421192?pwd=LytVeHhlWExhUjlWK3Voc1EzNlJydz09 with password: 441655, to access via phone call: (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 817 4742 1192, Password: 441655.

BURLINGTON AIRPORT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Burlington Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 703 Airport Drive; meeting will be conducted in the parking lot and participants kept 6 feet apart.