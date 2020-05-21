Meetings for Thursday, May 21

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 21
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio and video conference via Zoom: Access via dial-in: 1-(312) 626-6799; access code is: 811 2712 7420. Access via one-touch telephone: tel:+13126266799,, 81127127420#. Access via internet: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81127127420.
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 6:15 p.m., HARC office, 837 Main St., Racine.
MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (877) 309-2073 and use access code 901-778-525. To view the live stream online, go to facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/. You can also find a link to the live stream by visiting www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6906097197?pwd=RXgwYkJuemUvL1ZCd2FSUGJlWmREZz09; Meeting ID: 690 609 7197; Password: 186024. One-tap mobile: +13017158592,,6906097197#,,1#,186024# US (Germantown); +13126266799,,6906097197#,,1#,186024# US (Chicago).
