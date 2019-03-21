Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for

Thursday, March 21

CALEDONIA SPECIAL JOINT PARK COMMISSION MEETING: 3 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; closed session, may reconvene into open session.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., Central Racine County Health building, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia; may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CITY OF BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St., Burlington.

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD MEETING: 8 a.m., Board Room, Madrigrano Conference Center, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

ROCHESTER PLAN COMMISSION AND VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

