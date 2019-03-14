Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 14

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PLAN COMMISSION AND VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

