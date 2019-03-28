Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 28

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will begin in closed session and reconvene to open session.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

