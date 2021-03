Meetings for Thursday, March 4

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 4

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 9 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 893 7703 6996, via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 89377036996# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89377036996, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, https://zoom.us/j/93444274454?pwd=aWdCR3phT1lkQXhjTmdWRW8wYkozQT09 with meeting ID 934 4427 4454 and passcode 248320, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

WIND POINT PARKS, RECREATION, FACILITIES AND LIGHTHOUSE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/91424278018?pwd=NTRYZW1Kb21CSG1DeVFhTlVreHRkUT09 or by calling 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 914 2427 8018 and passcode 174101.

