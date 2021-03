Meetings for Thursday, March 25

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 25

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change

due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at: +1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 999 4542 2548.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at: +1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 925 3024 5941.

RAYMOND SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 416-687-395#.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: To follow immediately after Administrative Committee, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 137-641-09#.

