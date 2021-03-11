Meetings for Thursday, March 11

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, March 11

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 819 4111 5831, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 81941115831# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81941115831, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://cityofracine.my.webex.com/cityofracine.my/j.php?, by WEBEX with meeting number 142 470 6075 and password eJF5X3ZcBF7 (35359392 from phones and video systems), by mobile device +1-408-418-9388,,1424706075#35359392#, by calling +1-408-418-9388 or by using 1424706075@cityofracine.my.webex.com, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 945 3212 7243 and Passcode: 149747.

STURTEVANT PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

