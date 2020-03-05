Meetings for Thursday, Mar. 5

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 5
RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12 p.m., 10th Floor Conference Room, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 7:30 a.m., auditorium, Ives Grove Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RAYMOND SPECIAL MEETING: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.