{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 20

CITY OF BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 11 a.m., Conference Room, Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive; closed session.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments